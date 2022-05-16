Gyanvapi Masjid case: Seal area where Shivling has been found, says Varanasi Court as video survey of mosque concludes

A court in Varanasi has ordered that a pond in the Gyanvapi mosque complex where a "Shivling" has been found during filming be seized, according to NDTV report.

The court-mandated three-day videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex ended today before the next hearing of the case in court.

The last day of filming began this morning amid tight security and restrictions near the complex.

The Hindu petitioner in the case, Sohan Lal Arya claimed that the committee found a Shivling at the complex.

Arya, who accompanied the court commission for the mosque survey, said that they have found a "conclusive evidence".

"Shivling....Jiski Nandi pratiksha kar rahi thi... The moment things became clear the chants of 'Har Har Mahavdev' resonated in mosque premises," he claimed.

The survey was conducted in accordance with the Varanasi Civil Court's order to continue the survey despite objections from the mosque authorities.

The civil court had appointed a court commissioner to conduct the survey and videography of the site and the same was challenged before Allahabad High Court, which dismissed the appeal on April 21. The April 21 order of the High Court was challenged in the apex court.

Five women had filed a petition in the court seeking permission for daily worship at the Shringar Gauri temple, which is claimed to be situated inside the Gyanvapi Mosque premises.

The order of the civil court for undertaking survey and videography at the premises was subsequently given by the court.

