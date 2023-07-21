Gujarat's Devang Shah Appointed as Additional Solicitor General (ASG) for Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court |

Mumbai: Devang Shah, the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) of Gujarat, has been appointed as the ASG for the Bombay High Court for a period of six months or until a regular ASG is appointed.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the assignment of the charge of Additional Solicitor General of India (ASGI), High Court of Bombay, to Shri Devang Girish Vyas, Additional Solicitor General of India, High Court of Gujarat, for a period of six months," read the communication issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, Government of India on July 20.

It further stated that the appointment shall be valid for a period of six months, effective from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or until the appointment of a regular Additional Solicitor General of India for the High Court of Bombay, whichever comes earlier.

Read Also Bombay HC Directs Thane Civic Body to Release Compensation to Kin of Sanitation Workers Who Died on...

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)