Gadchiroli Naxal attack: Court permits accused to visit ailing terminally ill wife, prime accused

A special court on Wednesday permitted a plea of an accused Sathyanarayan Rani in a Gadchiroli Maoist blast case of 2019 in which 15 security personnel and a civilian were killed, to visit his terminally ill wife and prime accused in the case Narmada Akka, who is in a care home. The court has instructed the Mumbai Central Prison to escort him to visit his wife for 30 mins at the care home every fortnight. The charges for the escort will have to be paid by him, the court has ordered.



(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 06:52 AM IST