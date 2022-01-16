FPJ Legal: Woman, husband get life imprisonment for beating daughter to death in Uttar Pradesh

Muzaffarnagar: A woman and her husband has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Kairana for beating their daughter to death.

The fast-track court on Saturday also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on the two convicts and failure of pay would lead to extending the jail term by one more year.

According to government lawyer Ashok Pundhir, Shamima was beaten to death by her stepmother Sitara Begum along with her husband Shokeen at Hatchoya village in Shamli district in 2018.

The deceased's brother had lodged the FIR.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 12:31 PM IST