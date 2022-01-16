e-Paper Get App

Legal

Updated on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 12:31 PM IST

FPJ Legal: Woman, husband get life imprisonment for beating daughter to death in Uttar Pradesh

PTI
Muzaffarnagar: A woman and her husband has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Kairana for beating their daughter to death.

The fast-track court on Saturday also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on the two convicts and failure of pay would lead to extending the jail term by one more year.

According to government lawyer Ashok Pundhir, Shamima was beaten to death by her stepmother Sitara Begum along with her husband Shokeen at Hatchoya village in Shamli district in 2018.

The deceased's brother had lodged the FIR.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 12:31 PM IST
