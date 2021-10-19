FPJ Legal: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra send Rs 50-crore defamation notice to Sherlyn Chopra

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra have sent a legal notice to actor Sherlyn Chopra, seeking compensation of Rs 50 crore as damages and a public apology from the latter for making “concocted, false, fake, frivolous and baseless” allegations against them.

The couple’s advocate, Prashant Patil, said that they had sought damages of Rs 50 crore for causing “loss of reputation, loss of business and for mental agony”. “If Chopra fails to issue an apology and pay damages within a week, they will initiate appropriate proceedings before the court by filing a defamation suit,” said Patil.

The notice also asks Chopra to “refrain from making further defamatory statements and retract from the defamatory statements already made”.

The notice states that Chopra has indulged in making false allegations to “avoid the clutches of law”, wherein she has been made an accused by the cyber police station.

Shetty and Kundra sent the notice on October 15, after Chopra’s press conference on the day before, wherein she had made various allegations against the couple.

The notice reads: “The entire allegations made by Ms Sherlyn Chopra against Mr Raj Kundra and Ms Shilpa Shetty Kundra, are concocted, false, fake, frivolous, baseless, without any evidence, even to Ms Sherlyn Chopra’s knowledge, and have been made with an ulterior motive to defame and extort money.”

At a press conference on October 14, Chopra had made several allegations against Kundra and also said that she feared for her life.

Terming the allegations made in the press conference as “false, baseless, unnecessary and per-se defamatory,” the notice has asked her to produce the proof for such statements.

“The law of the land protects and guarantees various fundamental rights to every citizen of this country to enjoy a life with dignity and reputation. Any form of libel and slander have deep repercussions in social life of a person and hence, the law of the land has provided remedies under the criminal law and civil law to be instituted against such ghastly attacks upon a person’s goodwill and reputation,” adds the notice.

It further states that Chopra’s conduct has not only caused social embarrassment to Shilpa, Kundra and his relatives but also exposed them to “hatred, contempt and ridicule”.

Chopra had alleged that Kundra misbehaved with her on March 29, 2019. Rebutting this allegation, the notice reads: “It is pertinent to note that, post the alleged immoral indulgence, you (Chopra) have continued to be associated with my client, Raj Kundra. This, prima facie reflects that the alleged incidence of molestation is fake and frivolous on the face of it.”

According to the notice, Kundra met Chopra in March 2019 after which the ‘Sherlyn Chopra app’ was created in association with M/s Armsprime Private Limited, in which Kundra had been briefly been an investor. Chopra produced and uploaded videos on this app, for which she earned crores of rupees, adds the notice.

On October 4, Chopra had sent a notice to Kundra demanding Rs 48 lakh for uploading three videos on the JL Stream app. Refuting this claim, the notice says, “This, fanciful demand made by you, is concocted, baseless and without any evidence…. This demand of claiming Rs 48,00,000 from my clients, through the legal notice, clearly shows your intention of extorting money, from my clients under the grasp of initiating false, bogus and baseless complaints.”

Kundra is also the founder of JL Stream app, an entertainment app where fans can meet, chat and view exclusive content from their favourite influencer.

Chopra is one of the 300 artists who are associated with the app, for which she has been compensated according to the contract, reads the notice.

The notice further clarifies that Shilpa is no way connected with the JL Stream app. “You (Chopra) have been dragging Ms Shilpa’s name, in the press conference, with an ulterior motive, to defame Ms Shilpa and gain TRP, attention and to create unwanted controversy.”

