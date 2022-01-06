FPJ Legal: SC to hear plea today seeking thorough investigation into breach in PM Narendra Modi's security in Punjab

The Supreme Court will on Friday hear a plea seeking a thorough investigation into the breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security in Punjab and ensuring there is no such mishap in the future.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of senior advocate Maninder Singh's submission that a serious breach in the prime minister's security took place in Ferozepur, Punjab, on Wednesday. It led to the stalling of his cavalcade in Bathinda.

After that, the prime minister returned from the poll-bound state without attending any event, including a rally.

The plea, besides seeking a probe, has also sought suspension of Chief Secretary of Punjab, Anirudh Tewari, and Director General of Police, Sidharth Chattopadhyaya.

The petitioner has also asked the apex court to direct the Bhatinda District Judge to collect all official documents on security arrangements made by the Punjab Police for the prime minister's visit.

"What is it that you are expecting from us?" the bench asked.

"We want that such an incident is not repeated," the lawyer said, adding that "professional and effective investigation" was needed into the police 'bandobast' under the supervision of the court. It would be appropriate given the atmosphere.

The plea before the Supreme Court also states the security lapse was intentional and blames the Congress government in Punjab for the same.

As per settled procedure, the programme and the security arrangements for the Prime Minister are shared with the local State governments prior to the visit and even joint discussions are conducted. The movement of the motorcade from various points in the State is also discussed in advance, it was contended.

However, in the instant case, private persons were given access to the Prime Minister’s route, and other persons were instigated to join the blockade, which represents a serious and unpardonable breach of national security by the State apparatus and the political establishment of the State, the petitioner alleged.

‘‘The overall responsibility for ensuring the safety of the Prime Minster rests with the State Government and the responsibility for providing proximate security will rest with the Special Protection Group (SPG) as per the SPG Act 1988. On the contrary, what was shocking and alarming on many levels was that local police personnel on the spot were seen to be participating with the hooligans who jeopardised the security of the Prime Minister," it was submitted.

"If the Prime Minister of the country can face such a situation, then the fundamental rights of citizens ... are in serious jeopardy in the State of Punjab and beyond," the petition added.

The Congress government, however, maintain that the PM had altered his route at the last minute.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 11:43 PM IST