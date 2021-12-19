FPJ Legal: Rs 65 lakh compensation ordered to kin of man who lost life in road accident

A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has ordered a dumper owner and its insurance company to pay Rs. 65 lakhs in compensation to the close family of a 38-year-old man who succumbed to head injuries sustained after the heavy vehicle hit his motorcycle in Dadar in 2013.

On the fateful day on July 15, 2013, Shanteelal Gandhi, a father of two, who worked as a production manager in a factory, was proceeding on Senapati Bapat Marg in Dadar around 4.15 pm. The petition for compensation filed by his family - including his 32-year-old wife, two daughters aged 13 and 11 and parents, stated that a dumper hit his bike from the rear. He was taken to KEM hospital, where doctors declared him as brought dead. The family had claimed a compensation of Rs. 30 lakhs with 12 percent interest p. a. when they filed their petition two months after the unfortunate incident.

The dumper owner had not responded to the notice of the tribunal. The insurance company had blamed the accident on the sole negligence of Gandhi. They had also contended that there was breach of their terms of policy as the driver of the dumper had a fake licence. The tribunal said in its order that except the bare words of the witness of the insurance firm, there is nothing to substantiate the allegation of the licence being fake.

Gandhi’s widow had deposed as a witness before the tribunal. The tribunal also relied on police papers that supported her version, to hold that the mishap took place due to rash and negligent driving by the dumper driver. It thus said that the family is entitled for compensation and decided the quantum based on his age at the time of the incident and the salary of Rs. 22,000 monthly that he was then earning.

