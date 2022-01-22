FPJ Legal: Rs 51 lakhs compensation ordered to kin of newspaper vendor who died in road mishap

A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has ordered a bus owner and an insurance firm to pay Rs. 51 lakhs in compensation to the family of a newspaper vendor who lost his life after a private bus hit his bicycle in the early hours of a morning in 2013.

His family - consisting of his 44-year-old widow, his three children - all in their early 20’s and his mother - had approached the tribunal with an application for compensation under a provision of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The unfortunate incident had taken place at 6 am on Dec 17, 2013 when 45-year-old Jawaharlal Yadav was proceeding on his bicycle in Andheri - Kurla Road. He had reached opposite Raj Dairy Farm, when a speeding private bus hit his bicycle from the rear. He sustained serious injuries and was admitted in Seven Hills Hospital, where he breathed his last six days later.

The family had claimed in their petition that he worked as a watchman at a Silk Factory and also as a newspaper agent with an agency. Their lawyer told the tribunal that Yadav used to earn Rs. 10,500 as a watchman and Rs. 25,000 in the other job.

Tribunal Member SK Choudante ordered that of the total compensation, 60 percent be paid to Yadav’s widow and the rest be divided equally among the three children and his mother.

The bus owner had not appeared before the tribunal despite notice, hence the tribunal had proceeded ex-parte against her. The insurance firm Reliance General Insurance Co. Ltd. had opposed the claim and stated that the driving licence held by the bus driver was not a valid one as it was required to be converted into a smartcard, which was not done. The tribunal held that the notification for converting it had appeared in Nagaland and a driver in Maharashtra may not have been aware about it.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 09:46 PM IST