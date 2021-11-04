FPJ Legal: RPI office-bearer denied bail in extortion case

A sessions court in Dindoshi recently rejected the bail application of Suryaprakash Bhadarge, an office-bearer of the Republican Party of India (RPI), who is in custody for extorting a businessman.

The 48-year-old was caught red-handed after he allegedly accepted Rs 20,000 from the complainant, whom he had asked to pay up for smooth running of his business in Powai.

The court said in its order that the material on record prima facie shows that in order to commit extortion he has attempted to put the informant and his family members in fear.

The politician had claimed through his advocate that he was falsely implicated to malign his image and that he is a social worker. Additional sessions judge HB Gaikwad stated in his order that only because he is attached to a political party and is said to be a social worker, cannot be grounds to disbelieve the informant.

The court further said that considering the fact that he is attached to a political party, the prosecution’s apprehension that he may tamper with evidence and threaten witnesses is well-founded. His committing similar types of offence in future cannot be ruled out at this stage, it added.

The Aarey police station where the offence was lodged, had opposed his bail plea and told the court that he had extorted several persons and that their probe in that direction is in progress. It had also pointed out that Bhadarge was caught red-handed.

The businessman had approached the police after the politician had come to his home and threatened him and his family members if he did not pay up. A day earlier, Bhadarge had allegedly sent WhatsApp messages asking for money. The police arranged a trap and the businessman asked Bhadarge to come to his home and collect the amount. He came and was arrested after he accepted the amount.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 09:51 PM IST