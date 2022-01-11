e-Paper Get App

Legal

Updated on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 02:19 PM IST

FPJ Legal: Ready to take over Param Bir Singh probe; CBI tells Supreme Court

FPJ Web Desk
Param Bir Singh | PTI

The Supreme Court has stated that a "very disturbing" scenario is being observed in Maharashtra where Mumbai Commissioner Param Bir Singh has no faith in its own police force and the state government has no faith in CBI, as per reports from TOI.

The CBI told SC that it is ready to take over the probe in criminal cases lodged by Maharashtra police against Param Bir Singh and expressed concern that the state may take steps that could make, concluding the probe against former home minister Anil Deshmukh, a harder task.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 02:19 PM IST
