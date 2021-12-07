e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 01:30 PM IST

FPJ Legal | Pune land deal case: Bombay HC extends interim protection to NCP leader Eknath Khadse's wife

FPJ Web Desk
NCP leader Eknath Khadse | PTI

Bombay High Court has extended interim protection to Mandakini Khadse, wife of NCP leader Eknath Khadse till December 21 in connection with the ongoing Pune land deal case.

Her anticipatory bail application will be heard next on December 21.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 01:26 PM IST
