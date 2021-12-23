FPJ Legal: Proposed increase in BMC wards considering increased population, Maharashtra govt informs Bombay HC

The Maharashtra government has informed the Bombay High Court that it has proposed to increase the total number of municipal councillors in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) considering the proportionate increase in the population of the city over the years.

Both the government and the State Election Commission (SEC) have filed affidavit in response to a petition by BJP’s Abhijit Samant and Rajeshree Shirwadkar challenging the ordinance approved by the state cabinet to increase the ward strength of the BMC. Plea seeks quashing of the ordinance terming it as “illegal and arbitrary” and alleged that it was issued ahead of the BMC elections scheduled for next year to benefit a certain political party.

On Thursday, Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhkoni, appearing for the government, argued the petition was premature since as of now they only have a schedule of election. In one week’s time, the government will publish rough draft of delimitation and after that suggestions and objections would be called for. It’s only after that the delimitation would be finalised.

According to the affidavit, in 1991, the BMC population was 98,09,936 and there were 221 municipal councillors. In 2001, population was 1,19,78,450 and 227 councillors.

The 2011 census showed that Mumbai’s population was 1,24,42,373, which is increase of 3.87 per cent in the population.

Admittedly, the Central Government has not conducted census in 2021.

“Considering the increase in the population a decision was taken to increase the total number of municipal councillors from 227 to 236 i.e. proportionate to the population,” reads the affidavit.

The petitioners had contended since, the 2011 census statistics were already made use of for the 2017 elections and the number of wards were not changed at the time, they must now only be changed using data from the next census, contends the petition.

Opposing the claim, the government affidavit states that “by no stretch of imagination can it be contended that since the State Government did not take cognizance of the census figures of 2011 for the elections, which were held in 2012 and 2017, the State Government cannot consider the same in perpetuity.”

The government has further contended that since the ward elections of BMC are due in February 2022 it was necessary and expedient to give effect to the said decision by amending relevant sections of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act.

Besides, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had approved the government action and thus the ordinance was promulgated on Nov 30, 2021.

The SEC affidavit states that it has “already planned a schedule to conduct these elections within the time as mandated, and any further deviation from this time schedule will only jeopardize and delay the process of election. It is thus humbly submitted that the petition deserves to be dismissed.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 06:54 PM IST