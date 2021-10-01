e-Paper Get App

Legal

Updated on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 07:36 PM IST

FPJ Legal: Pradeep Sharma seeks transfer to Thane jail, home cooked food

Bhavna Uchil
Mumbai: NIA arrests Shiv Sena leader and former 'encounter specialist' Pradeep Sharma | PTI File Photo

Encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, accused in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case on Friday sought transfer from Taloja jail to Thane jail citing security concerns.

He contended that since he has investigated many cases he anticipates threat from persons lodged in prison whom he had probed.

Sharma also filed a plea for being provided home food in prison. His co-accused and alleged bookie Naresh Gor filed his second bail application.

ALSO READ

FPJ Legal: Encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma withdraws bail application from Thane session court...

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 07:36 PM IST
