FPJ Legal: Plea in Bombay HC seeks damages be recovered from MVA for Maharashtra bandh

A petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court against the statewide bandh called by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on October 11 terming it as “unconstitutional” and “violative of the fundamental rights of citizens of Maharashtra” and sought that the political parties be directed to compensate the loss caused to the state due to the bandh.

Sujay Patki, Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Party, Thane, has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the HC through his advocate Pritesh Burad seeking that damages be recovered from the members of the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress.

The MVA, had called for a bandh in the state to protest against the mowing down of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri (UP) on October 3. Eight persons had died in Lakhimpur Kheri where farmers had gathered to protest against the Central Government against the laws pertaining to agriculture.

Patki’s plea reads, “Direct the Respondent no. 6 to 8 (CM Uddhav Thackeray, Congress state head Nana Patole and NCP state head Jayant Patil respectively) to deposit in their personal capacity the damages and fine as may be fixed by this Hon’ble Court for violation of Constitutional rights and for causing loss to public as well as private properties and for putting life of the citizens in danger.”

Following the call for bandh, activists and members of SS, NCP and Congress allegedly forced the closure of all activities and movements in the State. “The Activists and members of Respondent no. 3 to 5 (SS, Congress and NCP) violently broke windshields of public buses, public utility vehicles and also threatened Auto rickshaw drivers,” alleges Patki’s petition.

The petition states that this forced bandh caused a lot of damage to public property and private property of citizens and hence the same should be recovered from the party members.

Patki’s plea also mentions the Supreme Court judgment of November 27, 1997, upholding the Judgment of the Kerala High Court which had termed the bandhs by political parties as illegal.

The petition will come up for hearing in due course of time.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 08:40 PM IST