FPJ Legal: Petition in Supreme Court seeks contempt action against govt over delay in judges’ appointment

New Delhi: A contempt petition has been filed in the Supreme Court registering protest that the Central government was sitting over and delaying its decision on 11 names proposed for appointment as high court judges by the Supreme Court Collegium. In its petitioner, the Advocates Association, Bengaluru has contended that the Centre's conduct is in violation of the mandate laid down in the 2019 judgment of PLR Projects.

It says after the Supreme Court Collegium headed by the Chief Justice of India reiterates a name for appointment as a judge, such appointment should be processed and appointment should be made within three to four weeks.

In a related development, the Centre on Monday notified the transfer of Justice Joymalya Bagchi back to his parent high court, the Calcutta High Court, from Andhra Pradesh High Court where he is currently serving. The notification comes after the collegium had on September 16, recommended his transfer back to Calcutta High Court. Justice Bagchi was transferred to the Andhra Pradesh High Court in January this year.

The petitioner association has contended that non-appointment of the 11 proposed as high court judges by the Supreme Court Collegium has “an adverse impact on the rule of law, which has been held to be a part of the basic structure of the Constitution”.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 10:59 PM IST