FPJ Legal: Only urgent matters would be heard by Bombay HC; non-urgent matters to face heavy costs or longer dates

In addition to the measures being taken in view of the sudden surge in the Covid19 cases, the Bombay High Court has decided to hear only "urgent matters." If any advocate tries to get his matter listed for hearing, which has no urgency, then the HC has decided to either impose hefty costs or to adjourn the matter to a longer date.

Notably, the HC at the principal seat in Mumbai has already reduced it's working time to three hours from the usual five to six hours.

On Friday, the HC administration issued a notice stating that by listing non-urgent matters "endlessly" by lawyers and parties, there was an “increase in the pressure on the court staffers and court departments” in Covid times when the number of staff has reduced.

“It is found that taking undue advantage of the previous notice, by which parties’ advocates were permitted to indicate the date of listing without mentioning for circulation, a large number of matters in which there is no urgency, are being listed," the notice adds.

It is because of this that advocates and parties have been put to notice by the high court administration, it clarifies.

The notice further states that “if any such matters which are not urgent are circulated, either heavy costs will be imposed or matters may be adjourned to a longer date.”

"Parties and advocates must understand that the purpose of limiting the functioning hours of the Court is because there is less staff available and also to reduce crowding," the HC administration has said.

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 11:48 PM IST