FPJ Legal: Not wise to send Varavara Rao back to prison amid rising COVID-19 cases, says HC

Observing that it wouldn’t be wise to send 83-year-old poet Varavara Rao, accused in the Elgar-Parishad case, back to prison in view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Bombay High Court has extended time till February 5 for him to surrender.

During the hearing, a division bench of Justices SS Shinde and NR Borkar also cautioned everyone to stay safe and follow all COVID-19 safety protocols as some judges, their staff, clerks, lawyers and their families have tested positive for the virus.

Rao was granted temporary medical bail for six months in February 2021. The time for surrender has been extended thereafter on multiple occasions. NIA had, however, been opposing Rao’s medical bail saying that his treatment was complete and as the doctors at Nanavati Hospital, where he was treated, continued medical case at the hospital was not required.

On Friday, NIA counsel Sandesh Patil sought one week’s time as the Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh had not been briefed in the matter. Hence, he requested that Rao may be given just one more

However, the judges said that there was no point in giving just one week’s time to Rao to surrender considering the Covid-19 pandemic.

Justice Shinde said: “Mr Patil, there is no point in keeping (the plea) next week. Experts say the third wave may last for 50 to 60 days. This time police, health workers are testing positive very rapidly. The situation wasn't as bad the last time. So, in such a situation, is it proper to send him (Rao) back to jail?”

The HC said that it was aware of the “seriousness of allegations” against Rao and said that it will hear all the concerned parties on merits on February 4.

Rao’s counsel, Anand Grover, said that considering Rao's health condition, his old age, and his chronic health ailments, the Telegu poet had also filed a fresh application seeking “permanent bail” on health grounds.

Grover also said that they have challenged the findings in the medical report conclusions by Nanavati Hospital which said that Rao's vital parameters were stable and he did not need further medical care.

NIA has relied on this report while opposing an extension of time granted by HC to Rao to surrender.

“This is high time to take full care. The spread is very rapid this time. We are seriously concerned about all stakeholders in the judicial system.. advocates, staff, clerks, their families. Here (in HC) also some of our colleagues have tested positive,” said justice Shinde. “But fortunately, in Maharashtra and Mumbai, the central and the state government, BMC, local bodies are all doing a wonderful job. We have to respect their work.” He added.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 05:17 PM IST