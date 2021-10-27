e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 08:21 PM IST

FPJ Legal: No charges of conspiracy at time of Aryan Khan's arrest in Mumbai cruise drugs bust case, Mukul Rohatgi tells Bombay HC

Aryan Khan (C), son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, is escorted to court by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials for a bail plea hearing in Mumbai on October 8, 2021, after his arrest in connection with a drug case. | (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)

Former attorney general of India Mukul Rohatgi, who is appearing for Aryan Khan in his bail application in Bombay High Court in drugs-on-cruise-case, requested the court on Wednesday to go through the arrest memo again. He pointed out that at the time of Aryan Khan's arrest there were no charges of conspiracy.

Lawyers of accused Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaz Merchant concluded arguments on their bail applications before Bombay HC on Wednesday.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh for NCB will respond to the arguments tomorrow.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had earlier invoked charges relating to possession and consumption of drugs and later also added the charges of conspiracy in the case.

Senior Counsel, Amit Desai who is representing accused 2 Arbaz Merchant also questioned the charges of conspiracy by NCB.

"If there was no conspiracy at that moment, how come conspiracy came later," he asked.

Kashif Khan who is representing accused 3 Munmun Dhamecha, said his client was invited by one person on the cruise for his "professional obligations".

"I am a fashion model and do stage shows and ramp walks. I was invited by one person on the cruise for my professional obligations," Kashif Khan argued for Munmun Dhamecha.

Aryan Khan is lodged at the Arthur Road Jail along with Arbaaz Merchant. Munmun Dhamecha is at Byculla women prison.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship, which was on its way to Goa, on October 2. A total of 20 people have been arrested in the case.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 08:21 PM IST
