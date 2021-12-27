FPJ Legal: NIA declares fourteenth witness hostile in 2008 Malegaon blast case

On Monday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) declared yet another witness hostile in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. This take the tally of total hostile number of witnesses to be 14. A witness is declared hostile when s/he does not support the prosecution and gives a contrary statement before the trial court.

In the blast that had taken place near a mosque in Malegaon town of Nashik on Sep 29, 2008, six persons had been killed and over a 100 injured. BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt. Col. Prasad Purohit are among the accused in the case.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 08:33 PM IST