e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Omicron variant: Maharashtra tally jumps to 167 after 26 new cases emerge
Advertisement

Legal

Updated on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 08:33 PM IST

FPJ Legal: NIA declares fourteenth witness hostile in 2008 Malegaon blast case

Six persons had been killed and over a 100 injured. BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt. Col. Prasad Purohit are among the accused in the case.
Urvi Mahajani
Advertisement

On Monday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) declared yet another witness hostile in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. This take the tally of total hostile number of witnesses to be 14. A witness is declared hostile when s/he does not support the prosecution and gives a contrary statement before the trial court.

In the blast that had taken place near a mosque in Malegaon town of Nashik on Sep 29, 2008, six persons had been killed and over a 100 injured. BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt. Col. Prasad Purohit are among the accused in the case.

ALSO READ

Watch Video: Out on bail on medical grounds, Malegaon blast case accused Pragya Singh Thakur plays... Watch Video: Out on bail on medical grounds, Malegaon blast case accused Pragya Singh Thakur plays...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 08:33 PM IST
Advertisement