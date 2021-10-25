FPJ Legal: NEET-MDS counselling will not start without approval, says Supreme Court

New Delhi: Pending a decision on the OBC/EWS (economic weaker section) quota in the all-India quota for medical admissions, the Supreme Court on Monday stayed the counselling for NEET-MDS slated from Monday without its approval, after the Centre assured it not to commence the counselling before any court decision.

Recording the assurance by additional solicitor general KM Nataraj, a Bench of Justice DY Chandrachud and Mrs Justice BV Nagarathna warned that the “students will be in a serious problem” if the counselling takes place before the court takes a decision.

On September 17, it had agreed to hear a batch of petitions by the students against the July 29 notice providing 27% quota to OBC and 10% to EWS category in 15% UG and 50% PG All India quota seats with effect from the current academic session of 2021.

On October 7, the top court had posed searching questions to the Centre on its decision to fix a limit of Rs 8 lakh a year for determining the EWS category for reservation in NEET admissions. The Centre had claimed this limit was set as a matter of policy, based on the National Cost of Living Index.

The top court had clarified that it is not embarking on the policy domain of the government, but it wants to ascertain whether the constitutional principles have been adhered.

