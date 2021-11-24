FPJ Legal: NCP leader Yusuf Parmar files sedition complaint in court over Kangana Ranaut’s ‘bheekh’ remark

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Yusuf Parmar on Wednesday filed a private complaint before a Borivili magistrate court for sedition against actor Kangana Ranaut for her recent remarks in a show on a news channel where she said what the country secured in 1947 is not independence, but was ‘bheekh’.

In his complaint, Parmar has said that Kangana, after winning the Padma Shri, has been making baseless remarks on social media as well as on television shows which has caused social disharmony and led to protests. He said the remark on our independence struggle was offensive and is attacking the Constitution of India. For reasons best known to them, he said the union and state governments have failed to initiate any action against her.

“The complainant states that the accused degraded the freedom fighters and martyrs of this great nation who have laid down their lives..,” he stated in his complaint filed through advocate Ashley Cusher. Freedom fighters such as the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi were also criticised and there is chaos in the country thus justifying stringent criminal action against her, it added.

“The said statement of the accused who is a known Bollywood actress and was conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award has indirectly criticized the freedom fighters such as Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh and Chandrashekhar Azad,” it stated.

Parmar said he is approaching the court as he had given a written complaint to the Malad police station, but it refused to lodge the FIR. He then approached the police commissioner and requested to register the FIR, but no action was taken.

He sought that the court take cognizance of the offences under Sec 124-A (sedition), Sec 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and under provisions of Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 07:40 PM IST