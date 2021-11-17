FPJ Legal: Nawab Malik approaches Bombay HC with additional documents against Sameer Wankhede including school leaving certificate

NCP leader Nawab Malik has approached the Bombay High Court with additional documents against NCB's Sameer Wankhede in connection with a defamation suit filed by Wankhede’s father Dhyandev , news portal Live Law reported.

The affidavit filed by Malik include Wankhede's school admission form and primary school leaving certificate, where it is mentioned that he is a 'Muslim.'

The case is likely to be listed tomorrow.

Wankhede’s father had sought damages to the tune of Rs 1.25 crore from Malik for making false and defamatory statements against him and his family.

Malik had earlier filed an additional affidavit as per the high court directions which had questioned him on Wednesday whether he (Malik), as a public officer, had verified the information concerning NCB officer Sameer Wankhede and his family, before putting it out in the public domain through his Twitter handle.

Malik in the affidavit said that he had “reasonably verified” the documents.



The five-page affidavit read, “I say that I have reasonably verified the documents contained in the first part.”



As far as Sameer Wankhede’s birth certificate is concerned, the affidavit states that record of the same is maintained by “E ward” of the BMC. “I say that I have verified the same and entry of the birth of Sameer Wankhede, for which the corporation has maintained the record can be found in the register for record of birth at Sr. No. 3744 of concerned year,” reads the affidavit.



He has further said: “I say that as far as the nikahnama of the first marriage of Sameer Wankhede with Dr Shabana Quraishi is concerned, the same is given to me by a relative of the first wife.”

Malik has been making a series of allegations against Sameer Wankhede, from forging documents to get a government job to lying about his religion to carrying out "bogus" drug raids. The IRS officer has denied all the allegations.

