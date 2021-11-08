FPJ Legal | Mumbai cruise drugs bust: Munmun Dhamecha seeks modification of bail conditions

Munmun Dhamecha, one of the accused in the cruise drugs case, has approached the Bombay High Court seeking modification of certain bail conditions imposed on her last month. Directed by the HC to attend the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai every Friday, she has sought to attend the NCB Delhi office instead as she doesn’t have a residence in Mumbai.

Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchantt and Dhamecha were granted bail by Justice Nitin Sambre of the HC on October 28. A key bail condition for Dhamecha is that she can’t leave Greater Mumbai without informing the Investigating Officer (IO) and has to give the itinerary for the same.

Her plea, filed through advocate Kashif Ali Khan Deshmukh, states that Dhamecha, a resident of Madhya Pradesh has moved to Delhi for work commitments and future prospects. She has stated that she does not have a residence in Mumbai.

“The above condition imposed, will have a drastic effect on her professional life as well as her social life, as she would be required to travel to Mumbai every week,” reads her plea, adding that it would be “highly impractical and unworkable” for her.

Dhamecha has also contended that if the conditions have to be judiciously followed, she will have to communicate each and every movement to the NCB as she would constantly be shuttling between MP and Delhi, which is outside the territorial limits of Mumbai. As a result, she said, there would be no specific itinerary which can be communicated to the IO, for which she has sought relaxation, too.

He plea will be listed for hearing next week.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 07:54 PM IST