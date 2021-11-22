FPJ Legal | Mumbai cruise drugs bust case: 16th accused gets bail

One more accused in the cruise case - Shivraj Harijan, secured bail on Monday, becoming the 16th accused in the case to be let out on bail.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested him on October 9 claiming that his name was revealed by Arbaaz Merchant during investigation. It said it had seized 62 gm of Charas from him.

The Santacruz resident through his advocate Sandeep Sherkhane had sought bail on the ground that the NCB had failed to show the link between Arbaaz Merchant and only on presumptions, he had been falsely implicated without any evidence. Harijan had never met, communicated or seen any of the accused in his lifetime, the court was told during the bail hearing.

Advocate Sherkhane had argued that Harijan has been made a scapegoat and is falsely implicated due to media hype in the case. It was also impressed upon that he was not arrested from the cruise terminal or with the main accused at the time of lodging the FIR.

It was further contended that the drug seized comes under the small quantity category under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and hence that he is entitled for bail, it being a bailable offence.

The last accused in the cruise case to secure bail before Harijan, was Mohak Jaiswal. Before him, nine persons including one of the two women accused in the case - Nupur Sathija, had secured bail along with four organizers of the event.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 09:21 PM IST