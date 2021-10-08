FPJ Legal: Mumbai court rejects bail plea of Aryan Khan, 2 others in cruise drugs bust

Mumbai Court on Friday rejected bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in cruise drugs bust case.

The court held that the applications are not maintainable.

"Heard, considered, decisions cited, applications are not maintainable hence rejected", the court said.

Earlier, Aryan and other five accused arrested by the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) were be lodged in the quarantine barrack of Arthur road jail i.e Mumbai Central Jail, the FPJ reported.

On Friday after Aryan, Arbaz Merchant and four others went through an RT-PCR test. They tested negative for COVID-19 and have been declared medically fit. "After the report came negative Aryan and others were brought to Arthur jail in-between 1:45pm to 2pm," said an official from the prison department.

On Thursday, a Mumbai court on Thursday remanded Aryan Khan and 7 other accused to judicial custody till October 11 in in Mumbai cruise drugs bust, following which the 23-year-old filed for a bail.

Aryan Khan was arrested on Sunday after a raid on a cruise ship that was to travel from Mumbai to Goa on Saturday. A total of 18 people have been arrested so far including those that helped organize the event.

The raids produced a haul of 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5 grams of MD, the anti-drugs bureau said. The drugs were found hidden in clothes, underwear and purses, reported news agency Press Trust of India, quoting an unnamed official of the anti-drugs bureau.

