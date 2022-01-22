FPJ Legal: Man sentenced to ten years of rigorous imprisonment for killing neighbour over petty fight in Mumbai

A sessions court on Thursday sentenced a 39-year-old delivery executive to ten-years of rigorous imprisonment for thrashing his neighbor violently over a petty issue that led to the victim’s death.

The complaint was filed by the deceased Katalappa Jetharam’s cousin brother who resided in the same house with him. He said in his complaint that their neighbour Shankar Karane had picked a fight with his cousin as he was irritated with the sound their cot was making while Jetharam was cleaning it outside Karane’s door. Verbal abuse had turned to physical assault and soon Karane banged his brother’s head on the tiles and the latter fell unconscious. He rushed his brother to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Prosecutor Ramesh Siroya said the complainant appeared as an eyewitness during the trial, along with another family member who was also an eye-witness. The court however, noted that the incident happened on the spur of the moment and was not premeditated as Karane was not carrying any weapons. It did not find Karane guilty of the offence of murder that the police had charged him with, but of a lesser charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Additional Sessions Judge Kishore M. Jaiswal also considered the Mahim resident’s age and his responsibility towards his family along with the fact that this was the first offence by him, while imposing the sentence of ten years on him.

