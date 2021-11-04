FPJ Legal: Man gets 4 years jail, fined Rs 10,000 for kissing minor in public

Looking at the ‘gravity of the crime’ and observing that ‘it is the need of the hour to have deterrence in society in relation to offences against children’, the sessions court has sentenced a 25-year-old to four years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 for kissing a 17-year-old girl in public.

According to the prosecution, in 2014, the man stalked the girl who resided in his neighbourhood and forcibly stopped her and kissed her on the lips in public while she was returning from college with her friend.

During sentencing, the man sought leniency from the judge saying that he was the only earning member of the family. He has been out on bail during the trial.

However, Additional Sessions Judge S U Baghele refused to grant him leniency, observing that looking at the gravity of the crime whereby the victim was sexually assaulted in a public place by kissing her on the lips and also considering the object of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he was not entitled to leniency.

Judge Baghele sentenced him to four years of imprisonment, observing that it was the need of the hour to have deterrence in society in relation to offences against children and in his view, it would meet the ends of justice if the man were to be sentenced to a moderate period of imprisonment.

The girl had deposed in court that it was around 7pm when she was near a bus stop in Goregaon with her friend. The youth, whom she was acquainted with, since they lived in the same chawl, had been following them. She told the court that he tried to stop her and then held her hand and kissed her on the lips. She pushed him away and he fled. The girl’s friend who was present during the incident, also testified regarding the incident in court.

The court has, however, acquitted the Goregaon resident of the offence of stalking. It said that the victim had stated just this one incident of sexual assault and that there was no evidence on record that he used to contact or attempt to contact her repeatedly to foster personal interaction.

