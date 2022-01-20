e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 03:38 PM IST

FPJ Legal: Mamata Banerjee's election agent SK Supiyan gets interim protection by Supreme Court in murder case

FPJ Web Desk
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | Photo: PTI

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim protection from arrest to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Nandigram election agent, SK Supiyan in a murder case which is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), reported Bar and Bench

Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai ordered the interim protection to Supiyan. Case will be further heared on January 31.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 03:38 PM IST
