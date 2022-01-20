FPJ Legal: Mamata Banerjee's election agent SK Supiyan gets interim protection by Supreme Court in murder case

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim protection from arrest to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Nandigram election agent, SK Supiyan in a murder case which is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), reported Bar and Bench

Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai ordered the interim protection to Supiyan. Case will be further heared on January 31.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 03:38 PM IST