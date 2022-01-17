FPJ Legal: Maharashtra govt moves SC over its de-notification of OBC quota in local body polls; plea to be heard on January 19

The Maharashtra government approached the Supreme Court seeking a recall of its December 15 order that directed the de-notification of the 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) in local body elections.

The apex court will hear the plea on Wednesday, January 19, news agency ANI reported.

Supreme Court to hear on Wednesday, Jan 19 the plea of Maharashtra Govt asking the apex court to recall its Dec 15th 2021 order where it had directed State Election Commission to de-notify the 27% seats reserved for OBC & re-issue them under general category for local body polls. pic.twitter.com/d5XJVdYOce — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2022

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 04:01 PM IST