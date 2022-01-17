e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 2,58,089 new COVID-19 cases, 385 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 8,209
Advertisement

Legal

Updated on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 04:01 PM IST

FPJ Legal: Maharashtra govt moves SC over its de-notification of OBC quota in local body polls; plea to be heard on January 19

FPJ Web Desk
Supreme Court | PTI

Supreme Court | PTI

Advertisement

The Maharashtra government approached the Supreme Court seeking a recall of its December 15 order that directed the de-notification of the 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) in local body elections.

The apex court will hear the plea on Wednesday, January 19, news agency ANI reported.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 04:01 PM IST
Advertisement