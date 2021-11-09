FPJ Legal: Magistrate refuses Sachin Vaze’s custody to ED in money laundering case

A city magistrate has rejected the application filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking custody of dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze to confront him with former home minister Anil Deshmukh in an alleged money laundering case registered by them under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Vaze is currently in the custody of the crime branch till November 13 in connection with an extortion case registered at suburban Goregaon.

The ED is probing the allegations made by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh against Deshmukh. Allegations are also made against Vaze, who is named as an accused in the case by the ED. The ED had recently arrested Deshmukh, who is in the agency’s custody till November 12.

Seeking Vaze’s custody, the ED has said that they have recorded Deshmukh's statement, and the two need to be brought face to face. Therefore, it is imperative to record the statement of Vaze as early as possible under relevant provisions of the PMLA on an urgent basis and confront him with the documents/evidence collected during the course of investigation, the agency said.

Shekhar Jagtap, special public prosecutor appearing for the crime branch, opposed the ED plea saying that no person or agency can interfere in the investigation being conducted by a probe agency. Besides, the grounds mentioned in their application don’t show any urgency, he said.

Jagtap said, “Our investigation is in progress. They are trying to sabotage our investigation...the so-called accused (Vaze) is a puppet in their hands.”

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 10:39 PM IST