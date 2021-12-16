FPJ Legal: Life term to man who stabbed friend in his eye for not giving whitener

Refusing leniency to a 26-year-old man who stabbed his friend in his eye in 2016, causing him to lose vision in the eye permanently, a sessions court in Dindoshi sentenced him to life imprisonment. The attack was over a petty altercation over not giving the man a whitener that he used as an intoxicant.

The court also ordered Manwar Sayyed, an auto driver, to pay a compensation of Rs. 50,000 to the victim, Kara Singh, who was also an auto-driver before the attack. If he fails to pay the amount, he will have to spend another 2.5 years in prison.

Prosecutor Sachin Jadhav said a doctor whose colleague had treated Singh had deposed before the court that there were a total of eight stab wounds on him. The victim’s younger brother who saw him at Rajawadi hospital soon after the attack, had told the court that his brother’s left eye had come out.

The court refused to show leniency to the Sakinaka resident while sentencing him and said in its order that Sayyed had attempted to murder the victim, by causing repeated injuries on vital parts of the body. “Not only that, he ruptured the globe of one of the eyes of the injured,” the court said. It added that it appears from the evidence that he had lost vision of that eye permanently. “Considering the gravity of the crime, the accused deserves maximum punishment, which is imprisonment for life. The accused does not warrant leniency..,” Additional Sessions Judge SU Baghele stated.

The incident took place in Sep 2016 in the early hours of the morning during Ganesh festival time. Sayyed attacked the victim Karan Singh with a small knife that he took out of his pocket after the duo had an altercation when Sayyed demanded whitener and his friend refused. He stabbed Singh on the chest, abdomen and shoulder. At the time, a passerby witnessed this and Sayyed pretended to take Singh for treatment in an auto. Enroute, he made a bleeding Singh alight and then, making the auto driver flee, stabbed Singh in the eye. A badly injured Singh then fled and reached a Ganesh pandal, where the public rescued him.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 07:00 AM IST