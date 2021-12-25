FPJ legal l State says Devendra Fadnavis to be its star witness in phone tapping case

The state government informed a magistrate court on Friday that Devendra Fadnavis will be its star witness in the phone tapping case involving IPS officer Rashmi Shukla.

Ajay Misar appearing for the state said the court was informed that the investigating agency has written a letter to Fadnavis to record his statement and he has responded positively. “He will be our star witness,” Misar said, the court was told.

An FIR was registered by the cyber police to probe the leaking of crucial information by the State Intelligence Department (SID) related to corruption in police transfers and postings. Shukla, who was heading the department, had allegedly tapped phones to expose corruption.

In a press conference, Fadnavis had stated that he had given evidence in the ‘Maharashtra police transfer racket’ to the union home secretary and had demanded a CBI probe into it. The state is seeking a pendrive and documents it suspects Fadnavis had given the home secretary. The submission regarding Fadnavis was made during a hearing on the plea, on which the court is likely to pass its order on Dec 28.

The court was further informed that it had sent four reminders to the home secretary but had not received any response.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 06:00 AM IST