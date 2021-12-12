FPJ Legal l Court gives 10-yr-jail to man who stabbed in petty scuffle; says the act brought poor family on road

In a case where a petty confrontation turned violent and a truck driver died in 2016 after a man stabbed him for accidentally hitting a plastic drum of his shop while reversing his vehicle, a sessions court observed that his act had brought a poor and dependent family on the road. It sentenced the man to ten years imprisonment.

It said that though the offence happened during a sudden quarrel under the heat of passion, it cannot be forgotten that the incident was a minor one and it was proper for the accused to let the man go, at the most after a quarrel. It noted that he not only brought the weapon but attacked the victim on vital parts of the body, due to which he died before treatment.

The court said that though the offence under Sec 304 part I of culpable homicide not amounting to murder provides for life imprisonment and it could have considered imposing that sentence, it would sentence him to the middle extent.

Additional Sessions Judge DD Khoche considered that the 27-year-old Ashfaq Khan did not have criminal antecedents, was the president of an NGO and was prepared to pay compensation to the victim’s family. It imposed a fine of Rs. 2,10,000 on him of which Rs. 2 lakhs would be paid as compensation. If he fails to pay the fine, he would have to serve another two years in jail. His brothers were sentenced to three years in jail for attacking two brothers of a nearby scrap shop who came to the victim’s rescue.

The incident took place on Aug 20, 2016. The victim Mushtaq Khan accidentally hit a plastic drum kept outside the scrap shop owned by the father of the three brothers. An angry Ashfaq confronted Mushtaq and then brought a hooked instrument used to pull scrap bags and stabbed Mushtaq in his chest and belly. His brothers Imtiaz Khan and Sohel Khan started kicking Mushtaq. At the time, two brothers, who were later two of the five eyewitnesses in the case, came to rescue Mushtaq. While Imtiaz stabbed one on the leg, Sohel hit the other with an iron chair. Both had sought leniency. The court refused it stating that they never tried to release Mushtaq and instead acted against two persons who came to help. Therefore, it said, they are not fit for a lesser punishment.

