FPJ Legal: Kangana Ranaut's plea against CMM order refusing transfer of defamation case rejected

A sessions court in Dindoshi on Friday dismissed an appeal by actor Kangana Ranaut against an order by an additional chief metropolitan magistrate refusing to entertain her plea for transfer of lyricist Javed Akhtar’s defamation proceedings against her to another court.

The defamation proceedings are on in an Andheri magistrate court. She had filed an application before the chief metropolitan magistrate to transfer the proceedings from that court as she complained that the court was biased against her. The plea had been rejected with the court finding that the Andheri magistrate had acted judiciously and was not biased as alleged. It had called the actor’s allegations vague and held that she failed to make a concrete case to show that her apprehension is reasonable.

In her application challenging the rejection order, Kangana had said that despite having provided reasons of visible bias to the court, it had completely overlooked them and compelled her to appear before the same magistrate by its order. Her application called the order ‘grossly erroneous’ and sought that the court set it aside and direct the transfer of the proceedings to any other court.

The lyricist’s defamation complaint before an Andheri court arose from an interview she had given to a news channel in 2020 in the context of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. She had called Akhtar, part of a certain gang of Bollywood. The magistrate had taken cognizance of the complaint and summoned her before him.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 07:11 PM IST