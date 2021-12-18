FPJ Legal: Kangana Ranaut moves court against order refusing transfer of Javed Akhtar’s defamation proceedings

Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut has filed an appeal before the sessions court seeking that the order of the chief metropolitan magistrate be set aside that refused to transfer to another court lyricist Javed Akhtar’s defamation proceedings against her and had called her allegations against an Andheri magistrate ‘vague’.

In the present appeal against this order filed through her advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, she said that despite having provided reasons of visible bias to the court, it has completely overlooked the bias and compelled her to appear before the same magistrate by its order. Her plea called the order ‘grossly erroneous’ and sought that the court set it aside and that the court direct the transfer of the proceedings to any other court.

Akhtar’s defamation complaint before an Andheri magistrate court against her arose from an interview she had given a news channel last year. She had called the veteran, part of a certain gang of Bollywood. The interview was in the context of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The magistrate had taken cognizance of the complaint and summoned her before him.

Kangana had alleged bias by the Andheri magistrate in her plea for transfer of the proceedings filed before the chief metropolitan magistrate and said the court was threatening and intimidating her with an arrest warrant for not appearing before it. She contended that the procedure does not require her presence. The plea had been rejected, with the court negating the allegations of Kangana and holding that the Andheri court acted judiciously and is not biased against her. It had found her allegations ‘vague’ and said that she had failed to make a positive and concrete case to show that her apprehension is reasonable.

