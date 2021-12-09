FPJ Legal | 'Just because someone in power wants it, you can’t decide what should I eat': Gujarat HC tells AMC

Ahmedabad: “How can you decide what people should eat? Suddenly because someone in power thinks that this is what they want to do? Tomorrow you will decide what I should eat outside my house?”

These words are of Justice Biren Vaishnav of the Gujarat High Court, lambasting the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Thursday for removing stalls of street vendors selling non-veg food.

The court was hearing a petition filed by 20 street vendors, comprising egg and non-veg food stall owners as well as fruits and vegetable sellers, challenging the AMC’s November action against them and the non-implementation of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014.

The judge went on, “Ask your Corporation Commissioner to be present! How do you dare indiscriminately pick up people?”

“Let us be very honest. Around the Vastrapur Lake, there were hawkers selling eggs and omelettes, overnight you decide because the party in power says that you don’t want to sell eggs; will you pick them up and take them away?”

Making strong observations, Justice Vaishnav said, “Tomorrow they will tell me that I should not consume sugarcane juice because it might cause diabetes or that coffee is bad for my health.”

Between November 9 and 12, the municipal corporations of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Junagadh and Bhavnagar had issued oral directives to the staff to remove stalls and kiosks selling non-veg food.

The ruling BJP had in these respective civic bodies first justified the action, stating that these streetside stalls hurt the sentiments of the Hindus and that the smell could be a health hazard. They had subsequently tweaked it to say it was a drive against encroachments causing traffic snarls.

Justice Vaishnav asserted, “You don't like non-veg food, it is your lookout. How can you decide what people should eat outside? How can you stop people from eating what they want?"

The petitioners, represented by Advocate Ronith Joy, had pointed out that the AMC had confiscated their goods, including the stalls, kiosks and other material during the drive against them. There are 1.25 lakh street vendors in Ahmedabad city.

The petitioners argued that they could not be summarily uprooted without providing them alternatives as envisaged in the 2014 street vendors law. They pointed out that the legislation not been implemented in Gujarat.

This legislation, among other things, envisages constitution of a 19-member Town Vending Committee by all municipal corporations with adequate representation of the vendors. This committee is required to conduct a survey and identify hawking and no-hawking zones.

Besides challenging the AMC’s action, the petitioners have also challenged the “deplorable, illegal, and unjust action” of the AMC and the State Government “in seizing the laaris/carts and other ancillary equipment/apparatus of the Petitioners coupled with the raw materials used to prepare food/snacks for consumption without following due process.”

Advocate Joy went on to argue that the “inhuman act” of the respondents of leaving the petitioners high and dry “is discriminatory, arbitrary, and perverse and violates their right to earn a livelihood as enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.”

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 10:30 PM IST