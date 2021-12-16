FPJ Legal: In letter to CBI, Indrani Mukerjea claims daughter Sheena Bora is alive

Six years after a sensational murder case was unearthed in which HR executive and media honcho Peter Mukerjea’s wife Indrani Mukerjea was named the prime accused in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora in 2012, Indrani has claimed that Sheena is alive. Her two ex-husbands Peter Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna are also facing trial in the case.

Indrani has made this claim in a letter she has written on Nov 27 to the prosecuting agency Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) director, her lawyer has said in interviews to media outlets.

According to the lawyer, Indrani has contended in the letter that another prison inmate, who is a lady government officer, informed her that she (inmate) met Sheena while she was on vacation in Srinagar.

Indrani’s advocate has said that she will be making an application before a special CBI court on December 28, the next date of hearing, seeking that the CBI be directed to record the statement of this inmate who has made the claim.

When asked a CBI official about the reports of purported letter written by Indrani Mukerjea to the investigating agency informing them that Sheena Bora is alive and is in Kashmir, he said, “Chargesheet is filed in the case and Trial is on. If she (Indrani) has any fresh information she should first give in court. Secondly, if Sheena is alive as claimed, why hasn't she come ahead for all these years. After all, it is for her murder Indrani Mukerjea is being tried in the court. We have not been able to contact the officer in charge of the case to confirm if a letter has been received. Also whatever CBI has to say, we will tell the court as the matter is subjudice.”

Interestingly, one of the forensic witnesses who testified before the trial court in November 2019, said that his examination concluded that Indrani was the biological mother of the person to whom the bone belonged in the remains.

Another forensic expert who had deposed in court had told it, that medical examination on the skeletal remains established that the 23-year-old woman was strangled to death. He had also said that the remains indicate they belong to Sheena as height, age and sex match hers. The expert had also said that it is a case of homicide as there were clear signs of destruction of the body.

The trial is ongoing in the case. The court will decide on the merit of the evidence of the witnesses at the end of the trial.

Indrani’s driver Shyamvar Rai has turned an accused-turned-prosecution witness and has deposed at length in court narrating the manner in which the crime was executed.

As per the Khar police station, that had initially probed the matter, the murder had come to light in 2015, with revelations made by Rai after he was caught while trying to dispose an illegal firearm.

Rai had revealed that he had had taken part in a murder three years ago in April 2012. He even disclosed that they disposed of Sheena’s body in Pen, Raigad district. Soon, Indrani, Khanna and later, Peter Mukerjea, came to be arrested in 2015. Indrani has since been in prison and her bail applications have been rejected by the trial court and the Bombay high court.

As per the prosecution’s case, Indrani and Sanjeev Khanna strangulated Sheena in a car after administering a drug to her. Rai was then driving the vehicle. Her body was stuffed in a suitcase and burnt before disposing of it. The police found skeletal remains at the spot where the body was disposed of and claims it is of Sheena.

