FPJ Legal: Humane approach necessary, says court while extending relief for PMLA accused

Mumbai: A special court that extended the temporary bail granted to chartered accountant Madan Gopal Chaturvedi accused in a money laundering case concerning Yes Bank, has said in its detailed order, that a humane approach is necessary while dealing with bail applications.

Chaturvedi had got the temporary bail for ten days this month as his wife had suffered a fall in the bathroom and sustained spinal injuries due to which she was advised complete bed rest. The court had given that relief stating that he could not seek extension of the relief. Chaturvedi had approached the Bombay HC against the order. The HC in its order had given him protection from arrest for 72 hours and asked the special court to consider his plea, if any, without being influenced by its earlier findings.

Chaturvedi had then approached the special court and shown medical papers which showed his wife was advised a spinal surgery on Dec 22. He sought an extension of temporary bail for eight weeks. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), the prosecuting agency in the case, had opposed his plea and said that he was taking advantage of the court’s humane approach towards his wife’s condition.

Special Judge MG Deshpande said in his order that a humane approach is necessary with dealing with bail applications and the present situation needs to be viewed with such an approach. “Humanity itself has an inherent jurisdiction for its consideration,” the judge said, adding that for a limited period if relief is extended, “Heavens will not fall.”

The court further said that it cannot show an adamant approach when there is a medical emergency and the necessity reflects merit. Remarking on the prosecution's grounds for opposing it, the court said that it is an accident that is beyond the control of everyone. “I strongly feel that there is no falsity or deceiving attitude of the applicant in putting real circumstances before the court.” It said that the presence of the applicant with his ailing wife and children would certainly be of great help to them, which is natural. It said the ED’s contention that he is usurping the temporary liberty by hook or by crook to get an extension is ‘far-fetched’. Medical papers show, it noted, that surgery is inevitable and hence, the ED’s contention that he is taking advantage of the court’s humane approach is not justified.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 08:06 PM IST