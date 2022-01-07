FPJ Legal: HC to hear Nitesh Rane pre-arrest bail plea on Jan 12, police not to take coercive steps against him till then

The Bombay high court on Friday adjourned the pre-arrest bail plea filed by BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, in an alleged attempt to murder case.

Justice CV Bhadang has kept the plea for hearing on January 12.

Meanwhile, the special public prosecutor continued his oral statement not to take any coercive steps against Nitesh till the next date of hearing.

According to Nitesh, he has been falsely implicated in the case and is being targeted due to political rivalry. The plea states that he has been accused of mocking Shiv Sena minister Aaditya Thackeray outside the Assembly during the winter session which recently concluded, and this could be the reason for the case against him. Desai had claimed before the sessions court that Nitesh was framed so that he couldn’t campaign in the election of the district cooperative bank.

The FIR was registered at Kankavali police station against him under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. Local Shiv Sena activist Santosh Parab was attacked during the campaign for the Sindhudurg District Central Cooperative Bank election.

