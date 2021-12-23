FPJ Legal: Five co-accused of Anil Deshmukh in money laundering case get bail

A special court on Thursday granted bail to five co-accused of former state home minister Anil Deshmukh in a money laundering case. Those granted bail by the designated special court designated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) are Vishal Khatwani, Vinod Hassani, Kishore Dewani, Virendra Jain and Surendra Jain.

While none of them were arrested during the probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the court had taken them in custody after they appeared before it in response to its summons. The court had summoned them after taking cognizance of the charge sheet.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 10:07 PM IST