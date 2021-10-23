FPJ Legal: Equal responsibility of four pillars to give justice to citizens, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

MUMBAI: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday morning stressed on the need for the Central and the state governments to work together as a team when it comes to politics. The minister expressed that he always felt that the common citizen should not struggle to get justice. Meanwhile, state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took note of the issue and said it is the responsibility of all the four pillars of democracy to work together and give justice to the citizens.

"It is on all of us to ensure that gap between justice and the common man be reduced as much as possible. Of course as the largest democracy in the world we have many challenges and we have limitations also. But still, if genuine efforts are put in we can make advancements," the minister said.

"We know we have responsibility to ensure that not only is judiciary given support but also space for it to become robust. To make our democracy successful a robust judiciary is of utmost importance," the minister added.

"In the last cabinet meeting we have taken many important steps. We have decided to sanction Rs 9,000 crore for the development of infra of lower judiciary. The amount will be pooled in by central and state government," he added further.

The minister further highlighted the fact that around 18,735 courts have been computerised so far. "I am looking forward to harmonious relationship between the judiciary, executive, and legislature. We all are working for the nation. We all are committed to the idea of justice. We are a team," he said, adding, "Politics is always there as that is essence of democracy. But when it comes to judiciary, there shouldn't be any politics."

Next to speak after Rijiju was Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who noted the figures highlighted by Supreme Court judge Justice Dhananjay Chandrachud in his speech indicating the achievements of the judiciary.

"Justice Chandrachud has talked about the progress that the judiciary is making. But at the same time, there are a lot of delays in the judiciary," CM Thackeray said, adding, "I give you all my word that I will work towards addressing it."

"Like minister Rijiju has rightly said, when it comes to justice it is the reponsibility of us all. It has to be a teamwork. The four pillars have a shared responsibility to provide justice to all. Even if one of the pillars is under pressure, the cause of justice will be defeated," the CM added.

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 09:20 PM IST