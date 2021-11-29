FPJ Legal: Drug addict gets life term for murder of relative who refused money for drugs

Mumbai: A sessions court last Thursday sentenced to life in prison a 36-year-old man who had been in custody since 2011 for murdering his sister-in-law out of anger that she refused money to him to do drugs.

The man had initially been found intellectually disabled and had been admitted at an institution for the same. He was later declared fit for trial. A day prior to the incident, the then 26-year-old had asked his mother and sister-in-law for money for drugs and they had refused. He had threatened them. The following day he had attacked the sister-in-law with an axe when she was sweeping the floor. She died during treatment.

The court said in its judgment that the deceased was attacked with a weapon like an axe on a vital body part like the head. It also noted that the man had threatened her a day earlier and then assaulted her when there was no quarrel and that he had done the act calmly. The man’s mother who was present during the incident and tried to come to the rescue of her daughter-in-law and got injured in the process, had deposed as an eye-witness against her son in the trial.

