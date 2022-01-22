FPJ Legal: Social media influencer denied pre-arrest bail in case of rape of his live-in partner

A Dindoshi sessions court has denied anticipatory bail to a 25-year-old social media influencer in a rape case filed against him at Oshiwara police station by his live-in partner.

The woman had complained that he refused to marry her after promising to do so and had also made her abort the foetus when she got pregnant. The court noted there are serious allegations against him while denying the relief.

