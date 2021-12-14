FPJ Legal | Death for brother who killed sister to protect honour

MUMBAI: Observing that honor killing is a slur on the nation, the Bombay High Court's Aurangabad bench on Monday upheld the death sentence of a 27-year-old man, who had killed his own sister and her lover, to protect the reputation of his family. The court even upheld the life sentence imposed on the man's younger brother, who assisted him in the killings.

A bench of Justices Vishwas Jadhav and Shrikant Kulkarni was hearing an appeal filed by Digamber Dasre and Mahesh Dasre, who had challenged their conviction under charges of murder and criminal conspiracy.

According to the prosecution, the sister Pooja had a love affair with Govind, who was the brothers' childhood friend. However, the family was against the affair and got Pooja married to Jethiba Varshewar in June 2017. However, in July, Pooja left her matrimonial house and contacted Govind and went to reside in his house in a village on the border of Maharashtra and Telangana.

Livid at her step, the Dasre brothers reached Govind's house and told the couple that they would get them married properly by performing all rituals. They even convinced the couple to accompany them to Pooja's hometown, so that the marriage could be solemnised.

On way to Pooja's hometown in Nanded, Digamber killed both of them by slitting their throats. The lower court, which dealt with the case, noted that this was a "rarest of rare case" and awarded death penalty to Digamber and life term to Mahesh, as he was only assisting Digamber but did not kill the couple.

The brothers sought relief from the bench stating that they repent their act. They claimed that whatever happened was the result of rage. After considering their contentions, the bench said, "In the instant case, the incident has not occurred on the spur of the moment; nor is it a crime of passion; rather, it was craftily planned and meticulously executed. The crime is so grave as to shock the conscience of the society and would amount to the rarest of the rare."

"We are also shocked at the manner in which Pooja and Govind were killed. It was done not only with the intention to protect the honour of the family but also to punish both of them, for which a conspiracy was hatched. The manner in which the throats were slit indicates the same," the judges held, adding, "It was done with an intention to punish as also to set an example for those who dare to disobey the family."

The judges further noted the observation of the lower court which categorically stated that Digamber's face was expressionless when the court declared him guilty and there was no repentance at all.

"Honor killings, for whatever reasons, come within the category of rarest of rare cases and as such deserve death punishment. It is time to stamp out these barbaric, feudal practices which are a slur on our nation. This is a necessary deterrent for such outrageous, uncivilized behavior," the judges observed, while referring to the judgments of the Supreme court.

It further said that the accused could have severed social ties with Pooja and Govind instead of executing a "coldblooded murder."

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 11:39 PM IST