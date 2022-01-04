FPJ Legal: Court warns jail of action if Sheena Bora murder case accused not given proper medical help

A incharge special court has warned the Superintendent of Arthur Road Jail of action if he does not provide proper medical treatment to Sanjeev Khanna, accused in the Sheena Bora murder case.

Khanna, who was produced before the court physically on Monday on his request earlier, complained that in spite of the court’s order, the jail had not given him the required treatment. The court then directed the jail authority to immediately take Khanna to JJ Hospital.

It said the jail's Superintendent has to ensure he gets proper medical treatment and also report to the court on the same. It asked the authority to strictly comply with its order, or he would be liable for appropriate action in accordance with law. It also directed that a copy of its order be sent to the Additional Director General of Police (Prisons) of the state through email too.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 09:21 PM IST