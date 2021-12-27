FPJ Legal: Court remands five accused arrested in connection with blackmailing MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni to judicial custody till January 9

A court in Delhi on Monday, December 27, remanded five accused who were arrested in connection with blackmailing MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni to judicial custody till January 9. The court has allowed police plea seeking voice sample of 2 accused among the five.

According to news agency ANI, Patiala House Court remanded the five accused and has also allowed police plea seeking voice sample of 2 accused among the five.

The accused, aged between 21 and 26 years, were identified as Kabir Verma, Amit Kumar, Amit Majhi and Nishant of Noida and Delhi-resident Ashwani. Amit Kumar and Kabir Verma are the masterminds of the gang, the police had said.

On Friday, last week, the accused were presented before Metropolitan Magistrate of Patiala House Court Umesh Kumar, who remanded them to three days police custody.

The police had sought four days of custodial interrogation of the accused to unearth the entire conspiracy.

Delhi Police also apprised the Court that four of these accused were arrested from Noida and one was arrested from Delhi for making extortion calls.

Following the complaint, Delhi Police lodged an FIR in the matter. The police told the Court that most of the calls were made by accused Amit.

According to a report, during questioning, Amit Kumar allegedly revealed that his friend Kabir, who works as insurance agent, approached him with the idea of extorting money from the MoS. “Kabir asked his assistants, Amit Majhi and Nishant, to make the calls to Mishra’s office. Mishra did not carry a phone so they started calling his PA. Kabir promised them Rs 10,000 each,” police sources said.

Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is a prime accused in Lakhimpur Kheri violence that led to he death of eight people including four farmers.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 04:33 PM IST