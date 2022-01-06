FPJ Legal: Court permits Sudha Bharadwaj to stay in Thane in Bhima Koregaon case

A special court on Wednesday permitted lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj, an accused in the Bhima - Koregaon case to reside in Thane and report to a specific local police station of the area. The order was upon an application made by her earlier mid-last month for the same.

The court has asked her to report to the police station fortnightly. Bharadwaj had secured default bail from the Bombay HC and the special court had set the bail conditions as per the HC’s order. Among the conditions was one that she must reside within the court's jurisdiction and not leave the jurisdiction of the court at Mumbai without its permission.

