FPJ Legal: Court directs Kangana Ranaut to appear before it on January 4 in defamation case

After actor Kangana Ranaut failed to appear before an Andheri magistrate court on Monday, the magistrate has asked her advocate to ensure her presence on January 4, failing which it will decide on the issuance of non-bailable warrant against the actor.

The actor was directed to appear before the magistrate on a complaint filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar for an interview given by her to a news channel last year in the context of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Magistrate RR Khan will decide on January 4 on Akhtar’s plea to issue NBW against Ranaut in case she fails to appear on that day.

On Monday, she was supposed to remain present before the court for recording of her statement. Akhtar’s advocates Jay Bharadwaj along with Priya Arora filed an application seeking that a non-bailable warrant be issued against her. In Akhtar’s plea, there were screenshots from her Instagram story posted on Nov 15, the last date, which showed she was at a film set. On that date, Kangana’s advocate had told the court that she was unwell, running a high temperature and hence unable to appear before it. He had also sought adjournment to challenge an order of the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in which Kangana’s plea to transfer the present proceedings was rejected. The court had adjourned the matter to Monday in the interest of justice, it had noted.

Advocate Bharadwaj told the court on Monday referring to the screenshots attached in his application, “She is misleading the court that she is unwell. The sanctity of the institution is compromised.” He sought that in view of an intentional delay by her, the court issue a warrant or there is no way she will appear, he said. “Is it a question of ego that she does not want to appear before the court? Is she beyond the law,” he asked.

Kangana’s advocate Ibrahim Shaikh told the court that though the Instagram post was made on Nov 15, it's not necessary that the photos are of that day. He sought a three-weeks adjournment to challenge the transfer plea’s rejection. He pointed out that Akhtar was also not present before the court and as per CrPC, the accused is entitled to be acquitted. Akhar’s advocate then told the court that he had missed a flight from Dubai..

The court had taken cognizance of Akhar's complaint in February and summoned Kangana before it. However, her statement is yet to be recorded as on various grounds she had sought exemptions from time to time. She had also challenged before the Dindoshi sessions court the proceedings in the Andheri court. Later she moved the HC seeking quashing of Akhar’s complaint against her. Both these had been dismissed.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 10:49 PM IST