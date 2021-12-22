FPJ Legal: Coal scam kingpin Binoy Mishra’s brother sent to judicial custody till January 5

Kolkata: After being present before the special Asansol Court, coal scam kingpin Binoy Mishra's brother Bikash Mishra was sent to judicial custody till January 5 on Wednesday.

Mishra, brother of former Trinamool Congress leader and coal scam kingpin Binoy Mishra, was given interim bail before it was cancelled by the court earlier this month.

It is pertinent to mention that Mishra was granted interim bail on health grounds as according to the private hospital where he was admitted in Kolkata claimed that he needs an immediate liver transplant. The CBI pleaded to cancel his bail plea and got the court’s affirmation to arrest him. He was then taken to the hospital at Burdwan Correctional Home for treatment.

According to Somnath Chattaraj, lawyer of Mishra, the CBI pleaded for transfer of Mishra to Kalyani or AIIMS New Delhi but the court didn’t permit that.

Meanwhile, the CBI on Wednesday had registered another case related to the post-poll violence in the state pushing the total number of cases to 50.

According to a CBI official, 11 persons have been named for allegedly killing CPI (M) cadre Janmenjoy Dalai.

“The deceased cadre was brutally beaten with iron rods and sharp weapons and was admitted in government hospital where he had succumbed to his injuries,” said the CBI official.

It can be recalled that the slugfest started between the BJP and the Left Front after both the political parties claimed that Dalai was their party cadre but clearing all air the CBI mentioned in their FIR that Dalai was a CPI (M) worker.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 10:16 PM IST