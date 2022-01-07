FPJ Legal: Celeb physiotherapist given pre-arrest bail

A sessions court in Dindoshi has granted anticipatory bail to Dr Ali Irani, a celebrity physiotherapist and head of the physiotherapy department at a renowned hospital in the city in a cheating case lodged against him by a producer.

Irani is a partner in a production house, Don Infotainment Pvt. Ltd, owned by Mehmood Usman Ali, a producer and distributor. Producer Vijay Mulchandani had alleged in his complaint at Amboli police station that the production house owed him more than Rs 1.09cr in dues for selling the rights of the movie ‘Yaaram’ that he had made in 2018. By an agreement with their production firm in 2020, he said he had sold them the rights of the movie for publication on OTT platform.

The complainant had alleged that earlier, due to the lockdown restrictions they had said that the payment would be delayed and that later, the cheques they issued had bounced. He said in one instance, he was given two cheques amounting to Rs 1 crore in total, but was informed by the bank that the account had been closed. He also complained that they had sold the rights of the movie to another production house at Rs 15 lakh, thereby again cheating him.

In a plea made through advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh for protection from arrest, Irani said that the producer intentionally deposited a cheque a month earlier, when it was agreed orally between them to deposit it later. He also contended that the producer had not delivered as per their agreement. The partners had also said that as per a clause of the agreement, they had only used OTT rights for the movie, for which they had already paid Rs 15.5 lakh. The other rights were intact, they said, due to non-delivery on his part. The anticipatory bail plea of the partner was rejected by the court.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 11:29 PM IST